A 42-year-old man al­leg­ed­ly en­gaged in sex­ual acts with a stu­dent at Cham­plin Park High School Wednes­day, Brook­lyn Park po­lice said.

Police were called to the high school a­bout noon af­ter staff­ers were alert­ed by students a­bout a sus­pi­cious man in the school, which is in Champlin. Staff­ers fol­lowed him out of the school and de­tained him un­til of­fic­ers ar­rived, ac­cord­ing to a po­lice news re­lease.

Police said that the sus­pect had ar­ranged a meet­ing with the stu­dent at the school and was able to get into the school. The stu­dent and the sus­pect al­leg­ed­ly met in a bath­room, where the sex­ual ac­tiv­i­ty took place.

The sus­pect was ar­rest­ed on sus­pi­cion of crim­i­nal sex­ual con­duct and is be­ing held in the Brook­lyn Park jail.

In a statement released by the Anoka-Hennepin School District, school officials said that the suspect “violated our safety procedures” and is “not in any way connected with the school.”

School administrators are investigating and will review security procedures, the district said.

“Our initial information indicates this was an intentional, prearranged encounter and not a random incident. After this incident, we are increasing our protocols to ensure visitors get to their approved destination,” according to the statement. “School administration will work cooperatively with Brooklyn Park Police to review and adjust additional security procedures as determined through that review.”

In a statement, Michael George thanked the students and staff who reported the man’s presence and helped detain him.

“This is a perfect example of our CPHS Family taking action when they witnessed something that wasn’t right,” George said. “The actions of our students and staff helped our school today.”

