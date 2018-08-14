A 29-year-old man was found dead in a ditch along Hwy. 10 in Haven Township on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call from passersby who found the body around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 10 and County Road 61, southeast of St. Cloud. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office identified him as Michael Maurer.

There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, officials said. Investigators are waiting for toxicology results and are working with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

Katie Galioto