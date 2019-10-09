Smaaash, the arcade on steroids that opened in 2016 on Mall of America’s fourth floor, has closed, leaving a big hole in MOA’s entertainment landscape.

The 40,000-square-foot attraction with a multilevel go-kart track was Smaaash’s entree into the U.S. market, but the India-based company never expanded past its MOA debut in 2016. Plans to add a second U.S. location in the soon-to-open American Dream Meadowlands Mall in New Jersey never materialized

“We can confirm that Smaaash closed at Mall of America on Sept. 22,” the mall said in a statement. “With change comes opportunity, and we look forward to sharing additional information on a new tenant for that space.”

The remainder of the fourth floor is leased with CMX Cinemas, Hooters, GameWorks, House of Comedy, New Cantina and Dick’s Last Resort.

Signs that operations at the $12 million attraction were off to an uneven start surfaced almost immediately. The company revamped the restaurant and moved it within the space months after opening.

Patrons began complaining online of high prices, long lines for the most popular virtual reality games and other games closed for repairs.

Company representatives said in 2017 that they were considerating expanding with a new concept in Mall of America, but that new attraction never materialized. In 2018, the Minnesota Vikings sued Smaaash for nonpayment on a sponsorship agreement.

The company has taken down its U.S. website but still maintains more than 30 locations in India.

The Smaaash space joins other large, vacant spaces at MOA including Sears, American Girl and a portion of the former Bloomingdale’s store on the second floor.

Last week, Forever 21 announced that nearly 180 of its locations could close, including an 80,000-square-feet Mall of America address, but representatives at the Forever 21 and the Riley Rose stores said Wednesday their MOA location is not closing as of now.

New tenants already open or opening soon at Mall of America include Leann Chin, Sugar Factory restaurant, Lovisa jewelry, Socks and Bottoms, Duluth Trading Co., M Health Fairview, B8ta electronics, Arcteryx and Original Popcorn House.