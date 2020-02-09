While they figure out a place to live, the players who the Timberwolves are staying in the Loews hotel, which is connected to the Timberwolves practice facility.

This is a fact most pleasing to new Wolves guard Malik Beasley.

“The gym is in the hotel,” Beasley said. “So they messed up doing that."

Beasley has taken advantage of this, according to coach Ryan Saunders, and has been in there frequently since arriving in Minnesota.

“He’s a guy that I’ve seen him, whether it’s early morning or whether I’m in the office late, he’s been there shooting and I don’t see that as a coincidence,” Saunders said.

Whatever it takes for Beasley to play like he did in Saturday’s 142-115 victory over the Clippers, he should keep doing. Beasley was a revelation in his first night as a Timberwolf. He connected on 7 of 13 three pointers for 23 points. His 20 first-half points were the most in a half by a Wolves player in his debut.

It was Beasley who sent the night into overdrive, connecting on three consecutive threes late in the second quarter to help but the Wolves up by 22 at the half.

"I was in the zone,” Beasley said. “I couldn't see anybody or hear anybody, and it just felt good.”

Beasley languished in the rotation in Denver, but the Wolves see him as a potential long-term fit for how they want to play. He’s a 38% career three-point shooter, and topped out at 40% a season ago. With the Wolves he promises to play major minutes, the most of his career. He played nearly 29 on Saturday.

"I'm always thankful for opportunities,” Beasley said. “I've been putting in the extra work to make sure that they don't regret it. I want to make sure that when I come in, I'm the best player I can be."

He looked pretty good in game one.

In his locker, Beasley keeps photos of the NBA playoffs logo and the Larry O’Brien Trophy, motivation for his end goal. Even though the Wolves are nine games in the loss column behind the No. 8 seed Grizzlies, Beasley is serious about the Wolves making a playoff run. And he says it with such conviction that you believe him too.

"We're in a playoff race right now -- 31 games left,” Beasley said. “It's not over. I'm pushing to get into the playoffs. Straight up. Shoot for the moon, get stars. If we don't make the playoffs, we ended a great season going into another season.”

If Beasley keeps that up, he’ll at least help provide an optimistic outlook for the Wolves headed into next fall.