Q: How can I ensure that my small business is operating in an environmentally conscious manner, and is in compliance with environmental regulations?

A: It is essential that all businesses and individuals do what they can to maintain and improve the environment. Businesses that are not in compliance may face fines or an order to cease operations. But businesses that go beyond compliance may find new customers and opportunities.

The main categories of environmental regulations concern the protection of air and water quality, and the handling of waste and toxic substances. There are also industry-specific regulations.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has great resources. Start at www.pca.state.mn.us/smallbizhelp. From this page, check the general requirements. Then explore more industry-specific considerations.

After looking into these resources, develop a checklist of environmental regulations that you think might apply to your business. Then go through each item and identify how you are currently addressing that concern. Next, examine this inventory to see if there are opportunities to improve how you are handling a specific concern. Once you have done this, you are ready to seek some outside help.

The MPCA provides small businesses with free and confidential assistance. Go to www.pca.state.mn.us/regulations/get-help-your-small-business. One of the things you can discuss with the MPCA is how to go beyond compliance. There may even be opportunities for grants or loans to assist in undertaking an environmental project. You might consider conducting an environmental audit. Businesses that complete an environmental audit can display the "Green Star Award" for two years after completion.

Since you are undertaking these efforts to maintain and improve the environment, don't forget to communicate this to your employees and customers. Compile a report listing your environmental activities, and make sure your marketing materials emphasize your commitment to the environment. In this way, your environmental activities can be a sustainable source for the success of your business.

Dale B. Thompson is a professor in the ethics and business law department at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business.