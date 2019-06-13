Twin Cities ice cream makers have a knack for creating on-a-stick frozen goodness — witness Joe’s Brrr Bars, the better-than-Dove Bars at Sebastian Joe’s, or the cute, kid-friendly Izzy Pops from Izzy’s Ice Cream.

But no icy treat surpasses the tasty paletas offered at La Michoacana Purépecha. The vivid, fruit-studded bars (a traditional Mexican treat) come in an indecision-inducing range of flavors. Minnesotans holding themselves to a strict one-a-day diet would need two months to taste every variety at this friendly, year-old shop. Most match the comic-book colors of the scoop case’s vividly tinted ice creams and lean on fresh produce, using pineapple, mango, strawberry, cucumber, cantaloupe, banana and other beat-the-heat essentials.

Who needs to stock a freezer with Creamsicles and Fudgsicles when paletas this good are being made at the corner of Park and Lake in south Minneapolis?

701 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-886-3039, lamichoacanapurepecha.com