Pop

Album of the year: "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Billie Eilish. Record of the year: "Bad Guy," Eilish. Song of the year: "Bad Guy." Best new artist: Eilish. Solo performance: "Truth Hurts," Lizzo. Duo/group performance: "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. Pop vocal album: "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Traditional pop vocal album: "Look Now," Elvis Costello & the Imposters. Dance recording: "Got to Keep On," Chemical Brothers. Dance/electronic album: "No Geography," Chemical Brothers. Remix: "I Rise," Madonna. Contemporary instrumental album: "Mettavolution," Rodrigo y Gabriela. Producer of the year/non-classical: Finneas. Best engineered album/non-classical: "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Hip-Hop/R&B

Rap album: "Revenge of the Dreamers III," Dreamville. Rap song: "A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole. Urban contemporary album: "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)," Lizzo. R&B album: "Ventura," Anderson .Paak. Rap performance: "Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy. Rap/sung performance: "Higher," DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend. R&B song: "Say So," PJ Morton. R&B performance: "Come Home," Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000. Traditional R&B performance: "Jerome," Lizzo.

Rock

Album: "Social Cues," Cage the Elephant. Song: "This Land," Gary Clark Jr. Rock performance: "This Land." Alternative album: "Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend. Metal performance: "7empest," Tool.

Country/Roots

Country album: "While I'm Livin'," Tanya Tucker. Country song: "Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker. Solo performance: "Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson. Duo/group: "Speechless," Dan + Shay. Americana album: "Oklahoma," Keb' Mo'. Roots performance: "Saint Honesty," Sara Bareilles. Roots song: "Call My Name," Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan & Sara Watkins (I'm With Her). Traditional blues album: "Tall, Dark & Handsome," Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana. Contemporary blues: "This Land," Gary Clark Jr. Bluegrass album: "Tall Fiddler," Michael Cleveland. Folk: "Patty Griffin," Patty Griffin. Regional roots: "Good Time," Ranky Tanky. Reggae: "Rapture," Koffee.

Latin

Pop album: "#Eldisco," Alejandro Sanz. Rock/urban album: "El Mal Querer," Rosalía. Regional Mexican music: "De Ayer Para Siempre," Mariachi Los Camperos. Tropical Latin album: "Opus," Marc Anthony.

Classical

Orchestral performance: "Norman: Sustain," Los Angeles Philharmonic. Opera recording: "Fantastic Mr. Fox," Boston Modern Orchestra Project. Choral: "Duruflé: Complete Choral Works," Houston Chamber Choir). Chamber: "Shaw: Orange," Attacca Quartet. Solo vocal: "Songplay," Joyce DiDonato. Instrumental solo: "Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite," Nicola Benedetti. Composition: "Harp Concerto," Jennifer Higdon. Classical compendium: "The Poetry of Places." Producer of the year/classical: Blanton Alspaugh. Best engineered album/classical: "Sun Rings," Terry Riley/Kronos Quartet.

Jazz

Vocal album: "12 Little Spells," Esperanza Spalding. Instrumental album: "Finding Gabriel," Brad Mehldau. Large ensemble: "The Omni-American Book Club," Brian Lynch Big Band. Latin jazz: "Antidote," Chick Corea. Improvised solo: "Sozinho," Randy Brecker.

Gospel

Album: "Long Live Love," Kirk Franklin. Song: "Love Theory," Kirk Franklin. Contemporary Christian album: "Burn the Ships," For King & Country. Contemporary Christian song: "God Only Knows," For King & Country and Dolly Parton. Roots gospel album: "Testimony," Gloria Gaynor.

Misc.

Music video: "Old Town Road." Music film: "Homecoming," Beyoncé. Musical theater album: "Hadestown." World music album: "Celia," Angelique Kidjo. Comedy album: "Sticks & Stones," Dave Chappelle. Children's music album: "Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype," Jon Samson. New Age: "Wings," Peter Kater. Spoken word: "Becoming," Michelle Obama. Immersive audio album: "Lux," Morten Lindberg. Score soundtrack: "Chernobyl." Compilation soundtrack: "A Star Is Born." Song for visual media: "I'll Never Love Again" (from "A Star Is Born"). Recording package: "Chris Cornell." Best boxed or limited edition: "Woodstock: Back to the Garden." Instrumental composition: "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite," John Williams. Historical album: "Pete Seeger: The Smith­sonian Folkways Collection." Album notes: "Stax '68: A Memphis Story."