ST. PAUL, Minn. — Major changes are coming for Minnesota's northern pike fishing regulations.

The current daily and possession limit of three remains in effect for the coming ice fishing season on most waters. But new regulations announced Monday, which take effect for the May 12 opener, set up three distinct zones.

Most of Minnesota is in the north-central zone, where limits will rise to 10 to encourage anglers to keep small northerns. No more than two can be longer than 26 inches, and all from 22 to 26 inches must be released.

In the northeast zone, anglers can keep two but must release all from 30 to 40 inches, and can keep only one over 40 inches.

In the southern zone, anglers can keep two northerns, with a minimum size of 24 inches.