Madden’s on Gull Lake, the long-standing Brainerd resort, will unveil two new restaurants when it opens for its 89th season in April.

Mission Point (see below), an upscale restaurant with a focus on steak and seafood, will partner with Twin Cities wholesalers the Fish Guys for dishes like pan-seared scallops and Minnesota Driftless rainbow trout. The restaurant, which will feature indoor and outdoor seating, will be located in the Madden Lodge and will also be accessible to those coming from Gull Lake by boat.

The other restaurant, Fairways, will adopt a seasonal identity, using meats and vegetables as they are naturally available. Look for dishes such as Jamaican jerk pork tenderloin and Indian spiced vegetable skewers.

The restaurants replace the Dining Room at Madden Lodge and the Restaurant at Madden Inn.

Both eateries will serve breakfast and dinner beginning April 20, when the resort (at 11266 Pine Beach Peninsula) reopens to the public.

“We are excited to open the season with two new restaurant concepts for our guests and the public,” said Abbey Pieper, the chief of sales and marketing at the resort. “Each restaurant will have a fresh, new look, but we hope the menu offerings and great customer service will be the driver for guests and locals to come back.”