The Vikings are much healthier than the Bears entering Sunday afternoon’s NFC North matchup in Chicago.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander will play for the first time since dislocating his right elbow Sept. 8 against the Falcons, putting the Vikings secondary at full strength for the first time this season. He’s expected to split time with Mike Hughes as the nickel corner.

The Bears will be without two defensive stars in defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (knee) and linebacker Roquan Smith (personal reasons), as well as guard Kyle Long (hip).

Guard Josh Kline remains in the concussion protocol and was ruled out Friday after missing practice all week. Dakota Dozier will start at right guard for Kline.

Second-year defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes is active for the first time this season.

Vikings’ inactives:Kline (concussion), Brothers (wrist/hamstring), WR Davion Davis, DT Hercules Mata’afa, DT Armon Watts, C Brett Jones and OT Oli Udoh.

Bears’ inactives:DT Hicks (knee), LB Smith (personal), G Long (hip), WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), DT Bilal Nichols (hand), DB Kevin Tolliver II and RB Mike Davis.