Free agent cornerback Mackensie Alexander agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday morning, a league source told the Star Tribune.

Alexander’s relatively affordable deal for Cincinnati comes after he ranked 10th among NFL slot defenders allowing an 85.7 passer rating when targeted last season. He was one of a few Vikings starters to play during the meaningless season finale against the Bears, doing so through a knee injury that required season-ending surgery after the game.

The short-term contract gives the 26-year-old Alexander another chance to capitalize on a contract season and potentially cash in next spring. He was medically cleared last month to resume football activities following January knee surgery to trim his meniscus.

He leaves the Vikings with 21 pass deflections and two interceptions in 42 regular season games.

Alexander will rejoin cornerback Trae Waynes, who also left for the Bengals this week on a three-year, $42 million agreement. The Vikings will need all new starting cornerbacks in 2020 with the departures of Alexander and Waynes, and Xavier Rhodes’ release last week.

The team has seven cornerbacks — Mike Hughes, Holton Hill, Kris Boyd, Mark Fields, Nate Meadors, Marcus Sayles and Kemon Hall — under contract for at least next season. Hughes, the 2018 first-round pick, is the most experienced among them with five NFL starts in two seasons.

Just two safeties, Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris, currently have contracts. However, the Vikings reportedly had trade talks with the Cleveland Browns to deal Harris for as much as a second-round pick.

Earlier Thursday, safety Jayron Kearse got a one-year, $2.75 deal with the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Media.

Could be a busy shopping day for the Vikings in the second official day of free agency.