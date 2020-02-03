Suzanne Rivera, a vice president at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) in Cleveland, has been selected to be the 17th president of Macalester College in St. Paul.

She will succeed Brian Rosenberg, who announced last spring he was stepping down and plans to leave the college in May.

Rivera, who currently oversees research and technology development at CWRU, a $400 million enterprise, will be Macalester’s first female president — and its first Latinx president, as well.

“Dr. Rivera has distinguished herself through her work as an ethicist; her record of advancing the values of service, internationalism, and multiculturalism that define our institution; and her accomplishments as a senior leader in academia,” Jerry Crawford, chairman of the Macalester College board of trustees, said in a news release.

She will take the helm this summer.

“It is an incredible honor and privilege to join the Macalester family,” Rivera said in a statement. “This is a community where curious people thrive, where individuality is celebrated, and where the purpose of education is to equip students with tools to make an impact in the wider world.”