Macalester senior catcher Graham Low was named the MIAC player of the year in baseball for the second year in a row. He hit .477 in conference games and had 11 RBI and scored 15 runs.

Sophomore James Green of St. Mary’s was named the pitcher of the year, Concordia outfielder Andy Gravdahl the rookie of the year and Gustavus’ Brad Baker the coach of the year.

Tommies clean up

Junior third baseman Elise Barnes and classmate Kierstin Anderson-Glass of St. Thomas were named the player and pitcher of the year, respectively, in MIAC softball and the Tommies’ John Tschida the coach of the year. Barnes hit .459 in conference games with seven homers, 24 RBI and 31 runs scored.

St. Catherine shortstop Alex Ende was picked the rookie of the year.

• Sophomore Angus Flanagan of the Gophers shot a 1-under 70 on the second day of an NCAA Regional in Austin, Texas. He is tied for 27th at 4-over 146 — six shots back of the low golfer for the one qualifying spot available for individuals.

• The St. Paul Saints lost 3-1 to the Sioux City Explorers at CHS Field in an exhibition game before 5,354. Six Saints pitchers gave up two earned runs and four hits. Jose Sermo hit a two-run homer for the Explorers in the first inning. The Saints’ run scored in the third on Dan Motl’s sacrifice fly. The Saints will open their season at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against the Milwaukee Milkmen.

• Bethel men’s golf coach Tony Weber resigned after eight seasons.

• Crown volleyball coach and senior women’s administrator Danielle Hall resigned for a position with the Prep Network.

• Lake City’s 6-4 guard Nathan Heise verbally committed to Northern Iowa, according to the Des Moines Register.