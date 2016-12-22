The popular and eccentric Glam Doll Donuts has expanded from Eat Street to northeast Minneapolis. With the mid-December opening of a second location, the Dolls brought forth a new creation that has the internet going wild – a deep fried mac 'n' cheese-filled doughnut.
Instagram users were teased three weeks ago with a video of the gooey sensation slowly being pulled apart to reveal the mac 'n' cheese filling. The video has since been watched nearly 15,000 times, with almost 700 comments on it (mostly people tagging their friends to share).
Minneapolis food blogger and "food porn" guru @kimlycurry also put up an Instagram video that acquired nearly 5,000 views.
I went to go check it out on Wednesday and I'll admit, it lived up to the internet hype. When served, they include the doughnut hole and a side of chili or chips. They also have Sriracha and other condiments available to dip it in.
In addition to their doughnuts being highly instagrammable (that's not a real word), the restaurant itself is decorated with local art, a pink Christmas tree for the holidays and wild lighting.
To be clear, the mac n' cheese doughnut is only being offered at their new location. If you’re thinking of heading there, the northeast shop is located at 519 Central Ave. NE.
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
New Mexico health exchange wrote letter in governor's name
A letter praising President Barack Obama's health care law circulated widely in recent days and was purported to be sent by New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez. But the Republican governor did not write the letter or know about it.
Music
Artists, officials clash over safety of underground venues
The party is over at Purple 33.
National
The Latest: Obama family, friends spend afternoon at beach
The Latest on President Barack Obama's annual two-week vacation in Hawaii (all times local):
Variety
Report: Starr lifted Baylor football player suspension
A court transcript shows then-Baylor University President Ken Starr lifted the academic misconduct suspension of a football player who allegedly went on to commit three sexual assaults.
National
Arrest of black man in black church fire stirs debates
The arrest of a black man on a charge of burning a black Mississippi church that was spray-painted with the words "Vote Trump" has sparked bickering online and consternation in the community surrounding the church.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.