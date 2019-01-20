'Glass' completes Shyamalan trilogy

M. Night Shyamalan scored his fifth No. 1 movie as the director's "Glass," while not quite the blockbuster some expected, nevertheless dominated the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend at the box office with $40.6 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Universal Pictures predicted that "Glass" will make about $47 million over the four-day holiday weekend. Poor reviews took some of the momentum away from "Glass," Shyamalan's final entry in a trilogy begun with 2000's "Unbreakable" and followed with 2017's "Split."

The result proved the renewed draw of Shyamalan, the "Sixth Sense" filmmaker synonymous with supernatural thrillers and unpredictable plot twists. "Split," which overshot expectations with a $40 million opening and $278.5 million worldwide, signaled Shyamalan's return as a box-office force, now teamed up with horror factory Blumhouse Productions. Shyamalan put up the film's approximately $20 million budget.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday:

1. "Glass," $40.6 million.

2. "The Upside," $15.7 million.

3. "Aquaman," $10.3 million.

4. "Dragon Ball Super: Broly," $8.7 million.

5. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," $7.3 million.

6. "A Dog's Way Home," $7.1 million.

7. "Escape Room," $5.3 million.

8. "Mary Poppins," $5.2 million.

9. "Bumblebee," $4.7 million.

10. "On the Basis of Sex," $4 million.

Associated Press