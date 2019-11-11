With a hard hat and an eye for detail, Mauritz A. “Mort” Mortenson Jr. could spend hours at a construction site talking with superintendents, foremen, and other workers about the challenges of a building project.

Mortenson, who helped grow his family’s Minnesota construction business into one of the largest general contractors in the country, died Saturday after a monthslong battle with cancer. He was 82.

According to family and friends, Mort Mortenson strove to build the Mortenson company like he would construct one of his buildings — with a relentless commitment to his craft and appreciation of the people he employed and customers he served.

“He loved construction, and he loved the people. … I think he always thought of the business as an opportunity to help our customers and communities be transformed,” said his son and company chairman David Mortenson, in an interview Monday.

Mort Mortenson first joined the family business in 1960 after he served as an officer in the U.S. Navy. He worked in estimating and project management before his father, M.A. Mortenson Sr., decided to retire in 1969 and left Mort the company at the age of 33. At the time, M.A. Mortenson Co. had 14 full time employees and $17.6 million of annual revenue.

Mort Mortenson continued to grow the business. In the 1980s, Mortenson made a bold move to build the Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, a far cry from the company’s Midwest core market.

After that success, Mortenson began to expand its operations and opened offices in Denver and Seattle to name a few. In 1995, Mort Mortenson selected top company leadership to head the company’s Center for Construction Innovation as it researched ways to improve construction processes and technologies. A product of that research was Mortenson’s “Zero Injury” safety program.

Mort Mortenson also dedicated himself to serving his community. In 1999, he and his wife Alice formed the Mortenson Family Foundation. Mort also regularly supported different local nonprofits and causes such as the United Way, the Northside Achievement Zone and the University of Minnesota.

After nearly 50 years leading the company, Mort Mortenson retired as chairman in 2015 as David Mortenson became the third generation of the family to helm the company.

Mortenson currently employs more than 7,500 workers at offices throughout the country and is ranked by industry publication Engineering News-Record as the 16th largest contractor in the United States with revenue last year of $4.6 billion.

Even in his older years, Mort Mortenson still remained active in the company going to the office daily up until a couple of years ago. His son David joked that sometimes he was embarrassed to arrive at work only to see his father’s car already parked at the Golden Valley offices.

Mort Mortenson also liked to often drop by company construction sites, and David Mortenson recalled his father bringing him and his siblings on weekends to work sites. Even late into his 70s, Mort Mortenson frequently paid visits to the U.S. Bank Stadium as workers built the sprawling $1.1 billion stadium on the fringe of downtown Minneapolis.

“That was his favorite thing to do,” David Mortenson said.

Despite his accomplishments, Mort Mortenson didn’t like to grab the spotlight often humbly shrugging off praise, said Tom Gunkel, who worked at Mortenson for more than 30 years before he retired as chief executive in 2016.

“To the greatest degree of anybody I ever met, he put himself at the end of the line when it came to be time to be recognized for an accomplishment or some great achievement. … He always deflected or reflected that attention on others because he felt that’s where it belonged, that he was a shepherd and a steward of the business,” Gunkel said.

Mort Mortenson is survived by his wife, Alice; their four sons, David, Mark, Christopher, and Mathias, and their families. A funeral service is scheduled for Nov. 23.