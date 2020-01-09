Bloomsday

Opens today: Onetime Twin Cities playwright Steven Dietz based his comedy drama on Dublin's annual celebration of native son James Joyce. "Bloomsday" features two couples who are the same couple: An older one in the present day, reminiscing about their meeting decades earlier, when they discovered their mutual love of the writer who wrote that "the longest way round is the shortest way home." (Ends Jan. 26. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and next Thu., 2 p.m. Sun. Lyric Arts, 420 E. Main St., Anoka. $30-$35. 763-422-1838 or lyricarts.org.)

Chris Hewitt