The Lynx waived center Alaina Coates on Sunday, leaving an open spot on the roster. Ultimately that spot will belong to Cecilia Zandalasini. But it might take a while.

The team has decided to bring back Zandalasini, the sharp-shooting Italian who recently competed in the EuroBasket tournament for her country. But Zandalasini is dealing with a sore ankle. According to coach Cheryl Reeve, it could take “a week or 10 days” for Zandalasini to make her way to Minnesota.

Sunday was the deadline after which all WNBA nonguaranteed contracts become guaranteed for the rest of the season, prompting the Coates move. If she isn’t claimed by another team, Reeve said there was a possibility Coates could return on a seven-day contract.

“We want to give ourselves flexibility with the injuries we have,” Reeve said.

Coates appeared in 14 games for the Lynx, averaging 6.5 minutes, 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds.