Gallery: Minnesota Lynx forward Rebekkah Brunson (32) was stripped of the ball by Washington Mystics center Krystal Thomas (34) in the first quarter Tuesday.

Gallery: Washington Mystics guard Tierra Ruffin-Pratt (14) was fouled by Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) between Fowles and forward Rebekkah Brunson (32) in the first quarter as she drove toward the basket.

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) scored a basket in the final seconds of the second quarter against the Washington Mystics. She scored 16 in the half.

Know this: No matter what happens over the rest of this series, Williams Arena has been and still is Lindsay Whalen’s house.

But that doesn’t mean Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles can’t sublet.

– the Minnesota Lynx’s adopted playoff home – the Lynx (28-7) played nearly flawless basketball for much of the game, getting strong performances from Augustus, Fowles, Maya Moore and Renee Montgomery a 101-81 victory over Washington (20-16) in the first game of the best-of-five WNBA semifinals.

The game began with Whalen’s emotional return to the barn after missing the final 12 games of the regular season with a broken hand.

Much of the rest of the night the crowd spent cheering the efficient Lynx offense, which systematically wore down the Mystics with a franchise-record three-point shooting performance. At one point, in the third quarter, as the game was getting completely out of hand, the Lynx hit seven straight treys.

Efficient? The Lynx committed eight turnovers in 40 minutes. They shot 59.4 percent, made 12 of 17 three-pointers, that total three more than the previous record of nine against Los Angeles in 2012.

Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) scored a basket in the final seconds of the second quarter against the Washington Mystics. She scored 16 in the half.

Augustus and Fowles, then teammates at Louisiana State, came to Williams Arena in December of 2004 to play the Gophers. Guess that makes them 2-0 in this building.

Augustus turned back the clock, scoring 24 points in 30 minutes while hitting 11 of 17 shots, her season high and the most she has scored in a playoff games since 2012.

Fowles scored 18 points with seven rebounds. Moore had 14 points, four rebounds and four assists. Montgomery came off the bench to hit four of five three-pointers and score 18 points. The Lynx bench out-scored Washington’s 34-28.

The Lynx trailed 14-10 midway through the first quarter before Rebekkah Brunson’s three-pointer started a 16-4 run to end the quarter. The Lynx lead grew to 11 early in the second. The Mystics got within three, but then the Lynx closed the door.

Minnesota was up 15 at the half.

Then the Lynx combined to hit all seven three-pointers in a 31-18 third quarter that had the Lynx up 64-56 entering the fourth. That lead eventually grew to 29.

And don’t forget the Lynx defense. Earlier in the day Fowles was named to league’s all-defense first team, Brunson and Moore the second team.

Washington star Elena Delle Donne scored 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting, but she was never really a factor; she was a team-worst minus-27 through three quarters. Guard Kristi Toliver, who shot the Mystics into the semifinals by hitting a playoff-record nine treys in New York Sunday, scored just three on 1-for-7 shooting.

Center Emma Meesseman scored 15 and Tierra Ruffin-Pratt had 16.

Against primarily reserves, the Mystics were able to trim the Lynx lead to 18 at one point in the fourth quarter. But they couldn’t get any closer.

By the time the game ended both teams and completely emptied their bench.

The two teams play again at Williams Arena Thursday night. It will be a game the Mystics desperately need to win. But they’ll have to bring more to the Barn than they did Tuesday.