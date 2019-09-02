This time it was the Lynx who finished strong.

Sunday’s game with Indiana at Target Center was the third and final game between the two teams this season. In each of the first two the Lynx had build and lost 20-point leads. They managed to win one, lost the other.

But Sunday, it was Minnesota that came storming back.

With the Lynx bench providing the spark — a bench that went scoreless in Tuesday’s victory over Chicago — the Lynx came back from seven down in the third quarter to win 81-73.

Lexie Brown scored 10 points off the bench, with all of them coming in the final 11 minutes of the game. She had two three-pointers — including one at the quarter buzzer — in a 10-2 Lynx run to end the third that gave them a two-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

Then the Lynx opened the fourth quarter on a 15-6 run to take a 10-point lead on Sylvia Fowles basket with 5:25 left.

Lynx guard Odyssey Sims tried to intercept a pass from Fever guard Erica Wheeler to forward Candice Dupree in the first quarter at Target Center on Sunday.

Odyssey Sims led the Lynx with 17 points. She also had five rebounds and four assists. Napheesa Collier had a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double. Brown had 10 points, sinking two of Minnesota’s four three-pointers.

Candice Dupree led the Fever with 18 points.

The win ended a perfect 4-0 homestand for the Lynx (17-15), who remained in sixth place in the WNBA, a half-game ahead of Seattle, with road games at Phoenix and at Los Angeles remaining in the regular season.

This was the first time all season the Lynx have won a game in which they were out-shot; Minnesota is 1-10 in those games. The Fever shot 50.8 percent to Minnesota’s 44.3. But Minnesota scored 25 points off 19 Fever turnovers.

The Lynx bench outscored Fever reserves 25-20, with Temi Fagbenle adding nine points.