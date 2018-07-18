The Lynx put an end to their two-game losing streak Wednesday with a matinee mauling of last-place Indiana in front of the biggest regular season crowd in franchise history.

Lynx All-Stars Sylvia Fowles, Seimone Augustus and Maya Moore combined for 53 points in Minnesota’s 89-65 victory over the Fever on camp day at Target Center, which drew 17,933.

– becoming the second Lynx player to score 30 in a game this season – with 16 rebounds in just 29 minutes, hitting 13 of 15 shots. Augustus was 5-for-7 for 13 points and Moore scored 10 points.

But this was a team win. Getting her most extensive playing time since signing a seven-day contract with the team, Erlana Larkins scored four points with a team-high eight assists and six rebounds, leading a bench that totaled 34 points.

It was the bench that helped put the game away.

With the Lynx up 21 in the second quarter, the Fever scored the final seven points of the half, and pulled within 13 in the third quarter. But a lineup of mostly bench players pushed that lead back to 20 by quarter’s end, with Cecilia Zandalasini, Larkins and Tanisha Wright scoring 12 of the team’s 19 points in the quarter.

Lynx forward Maya Moore found her best offensive production close to the basket in a win over the Indiana Fever Wednesday. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

Having finished their three-game homestand 1-2, the Lynx (13-10) play at Phoenix Saturday, then host New York on July 24 before the All-Star Game break.