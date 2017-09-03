On the last day of the regular season, in their last game at Xcel Energy Center, the Minnesota Lynx ensured themselves home court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Even though that home will change. Again.

With Los Angeles dogging their heels over the final week of the season, the Lynx finished the season on a three-game winning streak with a 86-72 victory over Washington Sunday.

The Lynx finished the season 27-7, one game ahead of L.A. (26-8). The Lynx open the playoffs Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus against an opponent yet to be determined.

Maya Moore (26 points) and Renee Mongtomery (18) made sure the Lynx would start at their latest new home. Moore had 11 points in the first quarter, Montgomery 15 in the second as the Lynx held off Washington (18-16).

Plenette Pierson scored 11 points with five rebounds off the bench. Center Sylvia Fowles was relatively quiet, with five points and eight rebounds. But she tied her career high with five assists for the second straight game.

Kristi Toliver led Washington with 20 points. Elena Delle Donne had 12 in only 17 minutes played.

– including two three-pointers – in a 10-2 run to end the quarter that gave Minnesota a 24-16 lead.

A 6-0 run to start the second quarter pulled Washington within two, but Montgomery went on a personal 9-0. She hit one three, then another and was fouled, converting the four-point play. Her jumper in the lane put the Lynx up 11 with just under 7 minutes left in the half.

– including a four-point play on a made three-pointer – to put Minnesota up 11. That lead grew to 14 before Washington ended the half on a 9-2 run to draw within seven.

Struggling from the field for much of the third, the Lynx lead dwindled to five before Natasha Howard scored four points in an 8-2 run to end the quarter that put Minnesota up 69-58 entering the fourth.