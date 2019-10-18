Lynx guard Odyssey Sims was suspended for two games without pay by the team Friday, coming on the heels of Sims pleading guilty to a drunken driving charge in Hennepin County court this week.

The short release from the team said Sims was suspended “following the completion of the legal process stemming from an incident earlier this summer.’’

Sims sill sit out the first two regular season games of the 2020 season.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of June 6, when she was observed by a member of the Minnesota State Patrol speeding and making a lane violation on Interstate 394 west of downtown Minneapolis. A preliminary breath test showed a reading of 0.206, according to the official complaint. At the Hennepin County jail, a breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.20 – more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 for driving in Minnesota.

After pleading guilty Sims was sentenced to house arrest. A Hennepin County judge issued a one-year sentence, including 10 days of house arrest to be served at her home in Irving, Texas. The remainder of the sentence would be suspended if Sims completes four years of probation.

Sims led the Lynx in scoring (14.5 points) and assists (5.4) in the 2019 season, earning her first WNBA All-Star game bid. She was also named second-team all-WNBA.