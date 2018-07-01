– Nothing changed on Sunday. Maya Moore kept scoring, the Lynx kept winning, and the team continued its mastery of the Dallas Wings.

Moore scored 26 points on 10-for-20 shooting and the Lynx won their seventh consecutive game after grinding out a 76-72 victory over the Wings at College Park Center.

The WNBA’s hottest team improved to 10-6 and is now just two games out of the top spot in the league. The Lynx will reach the halfway point in the season after their home game on Tuesday against Indiana.

The Lynx swept the season series from Dallas 3-0 and has now beaten the Wings 11 consecutive times overall and 16 straight times on the road.

“Dallas plays so well at home, so it is always tough coming here,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “They play so hard and so physical. They make things difficult. I just told our group that it was not pretty, but winning here is tough to do so I am pleased.”

Lynx 76, DAllas 72 Tuesday: 7 p.m. vs. Indiana (no TV)

Dallas’ most physical presence and its top scorer, center Liz Cambage, had 14 points and five rebounds in the first half but did not play in the second half because of an eye injury.

Still, the Wings (7-8) made it tough on the Lynx after trailing by as many as 15 points in the third quarter. Dallas took a 72-70 lead on Allisha Gray’s layup with 2:12 left in the fourth quarter.

But Moore scored the game’s final six points, including four from the free-throw line. It capped off her 18-point second half.

Moore has at least 20 points in every game during the Lynx’s winning streak. Her scoring average during that stretch is 24.1.

“We are finding a way to win when things are tough,” Moore said. “We are trying to keep our foot on the gas at all times. We just try to make it hard for teams to score, that is always our mindset. I just feel like if we can get on the same page defensively and play together we will be good. It is a good thing when we are on the same page and we will continue to work on it this season with this group.”

The Lynx won despite shooting 40.8 percent from the field (they were 5-for-17 from three-point range) and not having the services of backup point guard Danielle Robinson, who missed her first game of the season because of a hamstring injury. They also were outrebounded 33-31, committed 13 turnovers and scored only 16 bench points.

Sylvia Fowles, who entered the game with five consecutive double-doubles, had 14 points and nine rebounds. Seimone Augustus was the only other Lynx player who scored in double figures (13).

Skylar Diggins-Smith had 16 points and seven assists for Dallas, which entered the game 4-2 at home. Gray had 15 points.

Wings coach Fred Williams said of Cambage: “I just saw her in the locker room with a towel over her face. She will go through a few medical procedures for us, but nothing with the concussion protocol. She’s got a little headache … I don’t see any concern. She’s tough in the way that she’ll bounce back.”