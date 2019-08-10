A little over a month ago the Lynx went to Connecticut and handed the Sun it’s first home loss in 15 tries.

The Sun hadn’t lost since. Connecticut brought a seven-game winning streak into its game against the Lynx at Target Center, prompting Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve to joke, pregame, about her team’s opportunity to stop another Sun streak.

No joke.

The Lynx destroyed the Sun 89-57. They used a 17-0 run from late in the first quarter into the second to take control of the game, out-scored the Sun 30-11 in the second quarter and lead by as many as 38 in the victory, one that knocked the Sun (16-7) into a first-place tie with Washington.

It was tied for the fifth-biggest margin of victory in franchise history.

Minnesota (12-11) won its second straight game, getting 17 points and 12 rebounds from center Sylvia Fowles. Odyssey Sims, making her second consecutive start at point guard, had 12 points and nine assists. Danielle Robinson, coming off the bench for the second straight game, had 14 points, six assists and five rebounds. Stephanie Talbot scored 14, Damiris Dantas 11 and Napheesa Collier had 10 with eight rebounds.

The Lynx's Stephanie Talbot puts a move on the Sun's Bria Holmes on her way to a fast break basket during the first quarter

Only one Sun player scored in double figures, Bria Holmes off the bench; Sun center Jonquel Jones, an MVP candidate, finished with eight points, failing to score in double figures for just the second time this season, both against the Lynx.

– the Sun had as many points (11) as turnovers in the second quarter. The Sun, meanwhile, shot just 30.9 percent, making just five of 23 three-pointers in the process. It was the poorest shooting performance by a Lynx opponent this season.

Minnesota’s 29-point halftime lead was the second-biggest such lead in the league this season.

Dantas scored eight points and Fowles had six points and five rebounds as the Lynx took a 24-14 lead after a quarter.

Just about everything was working for the Lynx, who held the Sun under 40 percent shooting while shooting nearly 53 percent themselves.

Four different Lynx players scored as Minnesota jumped to a 14-6 lead. Out of a time out the Sun got as close as 19-14 before Minnesota closed the quarter on a 5-0 run. Dantas scored on amid-range jumper, then Talbot hit one of two free throws. At the other end Talbot stole the ball, started a fast break that Danielle Robinson finished with a put-back of Talbot’s miss at the quarter buzzer that put the Lynx up 10 points.

The second quarter was one big, long Lynx run.

– making it a 17-0 run dating back to the end of the first quarter – to take a 36-14 lead on Robinson’s fast break layup.

The Lynx were nowhere near done. By the time the half had ended the Lynx had out-scored the Sun 30-11, taking a 29-point lead.

Some stats: Connecticut made just two field goals in the quarter, going 2-for-11. Meanwile, Fowles had 13 points by halftime, Dantas 11. It was the most points Minnesota has scored in a half this season.