Two short-term contracts have turned into a more permanent situation for Lynx forward Erlana Larkins.

The team announced Monday that Larkins has been signed for the remainder of the season as the Lynx fight through a tight push for playoff position with only nine regular-season games left.

Larkins’ physical play, especially notable when setting screens for shooters, plus her passing skills, were evident in recent games.

The eight-year veteran is averaging 13.1 minutes per game, 2.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds. Her best game was against Indiana on July 18 when Larkins recorded four points, six rebounds and eight assists off the bench.

The Lynx play next on Thursday against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Staples Center and in a rare back-to-back scheduling setup, face the Seattle Storm in Seattle on Friday night. The Lynx are back at the Target Center on Sunday against Atlanta.