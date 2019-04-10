– The Lynx selected Connecticut forward Napheesa Collier with the sixth pick in the WNBA draft on Wednesday night.

Collier, an O’Fallon, Mo. native, averaged a double-double this season and led the Huskies to the Final Four, averaging 20.8 points per game. The 6-2 senior won the American Athletic Conference’s player of the year and top defensive player of the year awards this year.

The Lynx took Notre Dame forward Jessica Shepard with their second-round pick, No. 16 overall. Marquette guard Natisha Hiedeman went to the Lynx with the 18th pick.

Minnesota will be playing without two former core players next season, forward Maya Moore and guard Lindsay Whalen. The Lynx had the most draft picks with five in this year’s draft.

The Las Vegas Aces selected Jackie Young, a 6-foot guard from Notre Dame, as the No. 1 overall pick. She decided to enter the draft and skip her senior season. She’s the second Irish player to be drafted first after entering early joining Jewell Loyd, who had the honor in 2015.

The Irish may have all five of their starters from this year’s team drafted Wednesday night, with Arike Ogunbowale, Jessica Shepard, Brianna Turner and Marina Mabrey also expected to be taken.

Tennessee is the only school to have that occur with college players, in 2008. Candace Parker was taken first. Alexis Hornbuckle was drafted fourth. Shannon Bobbitt and Nicky Anosike went back-to-back in the second round and Alberta Auguste was taken in the third round.

This might have been the most wide-open draft in recent memory with no consensus pick at No. 1.

Asia Durr went second to the New York Liberty. The Louisville guard, who was a two-time AP All-American, was the No. 2 scorer in school history.

The Indiana Fever then took Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan at No. 3. And the Chicago Sky selected UConn’s Katie Lou Samuelson, also a two-time AP All-American.

And the Dallas Wings rounded out the top five by taking Ogunbowale, making her the second player from Notre Dame selected.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.