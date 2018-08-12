Preview: With four games to go the Lynx (17-13) — tied for fifth in the WNBA with Connecticut — are still within striking distance of a top-four finish, which would mean avoiding a first-round, single-elimination playoff game and guarantee a home game in the second round. The Lynx are one game behind fourth-place Los Angeles (but don’t have the tiebreaker with the Sparks) and two games behind No. 3 Washington. Seattle (23-8) is looking to finish with the top seed. The Lynx have won two consecutive games. The Storm is coming off a 100-77 loss at Washington on Thursday.

Players to watch: Lynx F Maya Moore has scored more than 30 points in consecutive games for the first time since July 2016. C Sylvia Fowles has had four double-doubles in a row. She needs 48 rebounds in the final four games to set the league’s single-season record. Storm F Breanna Stewart has averaged 23.5 points in two games vs. Minnesota this season. PG Sue Bird had 14 points and 11 assists in Seattle’s victory over the Lynx on Aug. 3.

Numbers: The two teams have split two games this season, with each winning at home. The Lynx have won 16 consecutive home games vs. the Storm. The Lynx are 14-1 when scoring 80 or more points.

Injuries: Wolves F Rebekkah Brunson (broken nose, concussion) and G Danielle Robinson (high ankle sprain) are out. Seattle reports no injuries.

