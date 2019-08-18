6 p.m. at Seattle • No TV, 106.1-FM

Preview: The teams will be playing for the fourth and final time of the regular season. Seattle leads the season series 2-1. The Lynx (13-13), coming off an 86-79 home loss to Washington on Friday, are playing on the road for the fifth time in the past seven games. Seattle (14-13) lost at Connecticut 79-78 on Friday after leading by 13 points late in third quarter. The loss was the fifth in the past seven games for the Storm.

Players to watch: Lynx C Sylvia Fowles is averaging 13.9 points and is tied for second in league in rebounding (9.4). F Damiras Dantas, who is averaging 8.7 points per game, scored 14 points Friday — her most since June 25. Storm F Natasha Howard, who played for the Lynx in 2016 and 2017, is second in the league in scoring (18.9), fifth in rebounding (8.2) and tied for the league lead (with teammate Jordin Canada) in steals (2.3). Howard scored 27 points (on 11-for-15 shooting) and had 10 rebounds on Friday. G Jewell Loyd is averaging 12.2 points.

Numbers: Seattle leads the league in steals per game (9.6) and is tied for fourth in three-point baskets (185).

Injuries: Canada (shoulder) did not play Friday and is questionable. Fellow Storm G Sue Bird (knee) is out indefinitely.

