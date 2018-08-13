As has happened so often this season, after taking two steps forward, the Lynx took a big one backwards in Sunday’s 81-72 loss to league-leading Seattle at Target Center.

Entering the game with a two-game winning streak in which the Lynx — despite a slew of injuries — had moved the ball and scored well, the Lynx (17-14) were stymied on offense and made too many mistakes on defense while falling to 8-7 at home this season.

Natasha Howard scored 21 points for the Storm, also blocking Lynx center Sylvia Fowles twice. Breanna Stewart scored 17 points with 17 rebounds, hitting two three-pointers in a key fourth-quarter stretch in which the Storm put the game away.

Fowles scored 28 points with 13 rebounds for the Lynx. Seimone Augustus had 13 and Maya Moore had 12.

The Lynx shot only 41.3 percent and were outrebounded 39-29.

The Storm (24-8) hit on 11 of 25 three-point shots.

From left, the Lynx's Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles, Tanisha Wright and Seimone Augustus showed their frustration during the fourth quarter as the Lynx lost 81-72 to the Seattle Storm at Target Center on Sunday.

Down five at halftime, the Lynx pulled within two early in the third quarter on Fowles’ layup. But the Storm responded with a 12-4 run to go up 52-40 on Howard’s fast-break basket with 6:06 left in the quarter.

Down ten early in the fourth quarter, the Lynx got three-pointers from Augustus and Wright in a 10-4 run to pull within four with 6:45 left.

But, out of a timeout, the Storm hit three straight three-pointers — the first two by Stewart and one by Sue Bird, to push the lead back to 71-58 in an instant. That was the start of a 16-2 run that put the Storm up 18.

Sunday marked the first time since her WNBA debut that Lindsay Whalen didn’t start a game in which she appeared. She came off the bench for the Connecticut Sun in her league debut back on May 22, 2004, and had started 475 straight games since then. The Lynx also played without starting forward Rebekkah Brunson (nose/concussion) and point guard Danielle Robinson (ankle).