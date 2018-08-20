Cleaning up

Sylvia Fowles had the most prolific rebounding season in WNBA history:

Rebounds

Player Total Year

1. Sylvia Fowles, Lynx 404 2018

2. Jonquel Jones, Connecticut 403 2017

3. Tina Charles, Connecticut 398 2010

4. Tina Charles, Connecticut 374 2011

5. Sylvia Fowles, Chicago 369 2013

Rebounds per game

Player Avg. Year

1. Sylvia Fowles, Lynx 11.88 2018

2. Jonquel Jones, Connecticut. 11.85 2017

3. Tina Charles, Connecticut 11.71 2010

4. Chamique Holdsclaw, Washington 11.60 2002

5. Natalie Williams, Utah 11.59 2000