If Tuesday’s nearly start-to-finish domination of Seattle was a work of art, this one was more, well…difficult.

At least at the beginning.

It was less run and gun and more start and stop for a Lynx team that spent the first half throwing the ball away against a pesky Dream team that had the Lynx out of synch for the first two-plus quarters of the game.

But a win is a win in a WNBA where the top six teams are all jam-packed. And the Lynx finally started taking care of the ball and scoring enough to separate themselves from the Dream, winning 85-74 Friday at Target Center.

It was the team’s sixth straight win after a 3-6 start. Minnesota continues to roll, even if it took a while for them to get rolling Friday.

Maya Moore scored 24 points, her sixth straight game with 20 or more. Center Sylvia Fowles had 13 points and 15 rebounds. After being held scoreless for just the second time in her career Tuesday, Seimone Augustus scored 10 on 5-for-7 shooting. Cecilia Zandalasini scored eight off the bench, hitting a three-pointer in her seventh straight game.

Backup center Imani McGee-Stafford led the Dream (7-8) with 15 points. Damiris Dantas and Brittney Sykes each had 14 off the bench.

Up just three points in the third quarter, Lindsay Whalen had a three-pointer and Moore had a three-pointer and a three-point play in an 11-0 run that put them up 14.

Up 13 to start the final quarter, Moore hit two three-pointers in a 10-2 start to the quarter that put the Lynx up 21 with just over 7 minutes left in the game.

The Lynx finished the game better than they started.

– turned into eight points by the Dream, and were out-scored at the free throw line 6-3.

– 0-for-3 on three-pointers – in the quarter. With the Lynx up 13-10 late in the quarter, the Dream used a 5-0 run to grab the lead. But Zandalasini hit two three points in the final moments of the quarter, the last with seconds left, to give the Lynx a 19-18 lead entering the second quarter.

– with the Lynx leading 39-36 – the two teams has combined for 20 turnovers, 12 on the Lynx.

– probably both at the officials and her own players – that she was called for a technical.

The game was tied at 35 late, when Brunson and Danielle Robinson stole the ball and scored in a 4-1 finish to the half.

Up three in the third the Lynx went on an 11-0 run. Whalen hit a second-chance three-pointer. After a Dream turnover, Whalen missed a shot, but Fowles got the rebound and fed it to Moore for another second-chance three-pointer and the lead was nine with 6:23 left in the quarter.

Out of a time out, McCoughtry missed a three, then Whalen fed Augustus for a basket. After another Dream miss Moore drove the baseline, scored and was fouled by Montgomery. The third-point play made it 54-40.

For the most part the Lynx maintained this lead for the rest of the quarter, which finished with a lineup that included Tanisha Wright, Temi Fagbenle, Zandalasini and Danielle Robinson. After turning the ball over 12 times in the first half, they did so just once in the third.