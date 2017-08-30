The Lynx are footing the air condtioning bill at Williams Arena, where they'll play their first two postseason games of their best-of-5 semifinal series. The WNBA has announced those games will be on Sept. 12 and 14, after the bottom six teams in the playoffs have played a series of one-game eliminations.

If Game 5 is needed, it is scheduled for Sept. 21.

Right now, they are trying to secure the No. 1 seed and home court advantage in the finals of the WNBA playoffs by winning their last three regular-season games. The Lynx are a half-game ahead of defending champion Los Angeles, which holds the seeding tie-breaker by winning two of the three games between the teams.

Tickets are on-sale now at lynxbasketball.com or by calling 612-673-1234, which includes single-game tickets and playoff strips. Playoff strips allow fans to purchase an exact seat location for all home games played during the entire playoff run.

The Lynx are on the road Wednesday night against Indiana before returning to the Xcel Energy Center on Friday to face Chicago and Sunday to meet Washington.

After closing out at the X, the Lynx have to move to Wiliams Arena because the Wild will resume activities at Xcel.

After some angst over being uprooted -- they already are at the X because Target Center is under renovation -- they'd be happy to call Williams Arena home now for as any games as possible.

SEMIFINALS SCHEDULE:

Seeds 1 and 2 with home-court advantage (2-2-1)

Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 12

Game 2: Thursday, Sept. 14

Game 3: Sunday, Sept. 17

Game 4: Tuesday, Sept. 19*

Game 5: Thursday, Sept. 21*

*If necessary





