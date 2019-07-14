6 p.m. vs. Phoenix • NBA TV, 106.1-FM

Hot Mercury and Taurasi to visit

Preview: The Lynx are coming off their worst offensive performance of the year in a 60-53 loss Friday at Atlanta but are still returning to Target Center after a 2-1 road trip that has them 9-7 with a difficult stretch of games heading into the All-Star break. It begins against a Mercury team with guard Diana Taurasi back for the first time Friday. Taurasi played just over 15 minutes in a loss at Connecticut. But the Mercury (7-7) comes to Target Center having won five of its past seven games, including a one-sided victory over Washington. The Lynx are in fourth in the 12-team WNBA, 1½ games out of first but just two games out of ninth.

Players to watch: Lynx center Sylvia Fowles had her third straight double-double Friday and is tied with Lisa Leslie for the most in league history with 157. G Odyssey Sims scored nine points Friday, the first time in 13 games she hasn’t scored in double figures. Phoenix boasts the league’s top two scorers in C Brittney Griner (19.3) and F DeWanna Bonner (18.9).

Numbers: The Lynx’s 53 points Friday was their lowest output since the 2010 season, which is a big reason the Lynx lost on a night when they held Atlanta to 33.8 % shooting, the fourth-lowest ever by a Lynx opponent in a loss.

Injuries: Lynx G Seimone Augustus (knee surgery) and F/C Damiris Dantas (left calf) are out. Phoenix F Sancho Lyttle (knee) is doubtful.

