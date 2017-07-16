Maybe it seemed just a little too easy.

Friday the Lynx went to Phoenix and won handily, beating the Mercury for the sixth straight time in the regular season.

Phoenix star center Brittney Griner was injured in that game, and will be out for a month with knee and ankle injuries. Hours before Sunday’s rematch between the two teams at Xcel Energy Center, the Mercury announced that All Star guard Diana Taurasi, needing a rest, hadn’t made the trip.

So it was a gimme, right? Well, maybe halfway.

The Lynx won 81-66.

But it wasn’t as easy as that score might seem. Down four at the half, the Lynx still trailed by two after Camille Little’s turnaround jumper with 4 minutes left in the third quarter.

Then the Lynx finally turned it on, scoring the next 18 points, doing what most of the 10,022 fans expected would happen from the start.

Center Sylvia Fowles had 18 points and five rebounds. Plenette Pierson (10), Renee Montgomery (10) and Jia Perkins (13) all scored in double figures off the bench. The Lynx outscored Phoenix 29-11 in the third quarter to take a 67-53 lead into the fourth.

Fowles had seven of her points in the third quarter, including a three-point play and a basket to start that 18-0 run. Renee Montgomery had six and Pierson had five as that Lynx, shooting just 34.5 percent at halftime, finally got it together.

Phoenix (11-8) was led by Yvonne Turner, who scored 18 points off the bench. Monique Currie had 13 and Danielle Robinson scored 10.

The Mercury shot 58.3 percent in the first half, but just 10-for-34 (29.4 percent)) in the final two quarters.

The victory kept the Lynx (15-2) 2½ games ahead of Los Angeles for the league’s best record.