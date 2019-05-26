Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve lost a bit of sleep this week as the season opener neared.

So many new faces, so many questions still to answer. Standing at midcourt prior to Saturday’s game with Chicago at Target Center Reeve admitted she really didn’t know, yet, what to expect from her team.

Saturday center Sylvia Fowls was the only Lynx player in uniform that was on the team that won the 2017 title; Maya Moore is out for a year, Lindsay Whalen is retired and Saturday Seimone Augustus sat with a sore knee.

Not a problem on a night when the Lynx got some old and a whole lot of new in a 89-71 victory over Chicago in front of an announced crowd of 8,524.

Of course: Fowles scored 16 points with 10 rebounds while playing just 26 minutes.

– starting with both Augustus and Karima Christmas-Kelly out with sore knees – scored 27 points, making eight of 10 shots and eight of 11 free throws, believed to be the biggest opening night by a rookie in franchise history.

Fellow rookie Jessica Shepard scored just three points, but led the team with 13 boards and six assists.

– coached by former Lynx assistant James Wade -- using a 24-10 third quarter to go up 20 and cruising to victory.

The Lynx beat the Sky up on the boards (46-29) and did a good job of perimeter defense on the Sky duo of Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot, who combined for 16 points.

After allowing the Sky 24 points in the first quarter, they allowed 47 the rest of the way.

Neither Collier nor Shepard looked like rookies.

Reeve said she didn’t expect her team to be as efficient offensively as it has been in the past, and that was true in the first quarter, when the Gophers shot just 7-for-19 and missed all six three-pointers. Still, they were within 24-22 when it ended because of an 8-3 edge on points from the free throw line.

Things got a little better in the second.

– which featured three-pointers from Collier, Sims and Brown to take a 46-36 lead late in the half before Quigley hit a three to pull Chicago within 46-40 at halftime.

That lead grew to 10 early in the third quarter, when Fowles picked up her fourth foul and had to sit just 3 minutes in.

No problem.

With Fowles on the bench the Lynx promptly went on a 13-2 run, with Collier scoring four of those and Shepard three; two free throws by Shepard with just under 4 minutes left in the quarter put the Lynx up 17, a lead that eventually grew to 21 and stood at 20 entering the third.