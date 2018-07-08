Four days earlier, the Lynx had lost to the worst team in the WNBA. At home.

Perhaps that awful effort taught the defending league champions not to look past anyone and not to play down to a bad team’s level.

Or maybe not.

On Saturday night the Chicago Sky, mired in 10th place in the league standings, stunned the Lynx 77-63 at the Wintrust Arena, DePaul’s home court.

The Sky shot 47.6 percent from the field and were even better on three-pointers, making 9 of 17, or 52.9 percent.

Maya Moore led the Lynx (11-8) with 16 points, but she needed 16 shots to reach that total and was only 2-for-6 from behind the arc. Seimone Augustus had 11 points while Sylvia Fowles, playing against her former team, had nine points and 13 rebounds.

The Lynx shot 35.5 percent from the field and were 5-for-18 on threes.

Allie Quigley had 15 points and Courtney Vandersloot 12 points and nine assists to lead Chicago (7-12), which ended a three-game losing streak and evened its home record at 5-5.

The home team has won 14 of the past 16 games in this series.

The Lynx came into this game brimming with confidence. They had won eight of their past nine games and, after losing to Indiana 71-59, beat the Los Angeles Spark 83-72 on Thursday when Rebekkah Brunson grabbed 12 rebounds to move up to first on the league’s career rebounding list.

Against the Sky, Brunson had two points and seven rebounds. Point guard Lindsay Whalen also was even more of a non-factor with two points and three assists in 19 minutes.