After a slow start, the Lynx rallied in the fourth quarter but lost 75-69 to the New York Liberty on Wednesday night at Westchester County Center.

The Lynx (4-3), who trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half, got within 55-53 after reserve post player Stephanie Talbot made two three-pointer, one with 2.5 seconds in the third and then another to start the final quarter.

The Lynx later closed within four points twice. First at 71-67 on Damiris Dantas’ three-pointer with 1 minute, 46 seconds left nd then at 73-69 on Odyssey Sims’ layup with 42.5.

Sylvia Fowles led the Lynx, who lost their second game in a row, with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Sims had 14 points and Danielle Robinson 12. Robinson also had seven assists.

The Liberty (2-4), coming off their first win Sunday vs. Las Vegas, got big games from three players. Guard Kia Nurse had 26 points, Asia Durr a career-high 20 — her previous best was 12 — and Amanda Zahui B., the former Gopher, had 15 points and 13 rebounds. Nurse had 11 of her points in the fourth quarter. Minnesota got to 61-58 before Nurse hit a three-pointer as the Liberty scored 10 of the next 14 points to build a 71-62 lead.

“Our offense is still trying to find itself,” said Fowles after a three-point home loss to the Los Angeles Sparks last Saturday.

It sure looked lost early.

The Lynx, shooting only 27.8%, fell behind 19-10 by the end of the first quarter. Fowles had six of their 10 points plus five rebounds.

At halftime, New York led 38-28.

The Lynx got within five points at 45-40 with 4:38 left in the third quarter on Lexie Brown’s pullup jumper. But the Liberty got the next four points as Durr and Charles scored baskets.

Minnesota finished at 40.6% shooting, the Liberty at 46.2% because it was only 5-for-23 percent on threes. New York made 59.5% of its two-point shots.

Turnovers also hurt the Lynx. They committed 21, leading to 16 points for the Liberty.

The Lynx had beaten New York in six of their past seven meetings.