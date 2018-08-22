GAME RECAP
Impact player
Chelsea Gray, Los Angeles
The sparkplug guard scored 26 points on 9-for-17 shooting, including four three-pointers, and added six assists and five rebounds.
By the NUMBERS
0 Points for Maya Moore in the fourth quarter, going 0-for-4 from the field and 0-for-2 from the free throw line. Moore finished with 14 points on 6-for-15 shooting.
21 Points on three-pointers by the Sparks on 7-for-19 shooting compared to just 12 for the Wolves on 4-for-15 shooting.
9 Points for Lindsay Whalen on 4-for-12 shooting in her final WNBA game. The Gophers coach added five assists and five rebounds.
STAFF REPORTS
