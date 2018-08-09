LYNX gameday 9 p.m. at Las Vegas • NBA TV, 106.1-FM

Win assures playoff spot for Lynx

Preview: The Lynx (16-13) ended a three-game losing streak Tuesday with an 85-64 road win over the Chicago Sky. A victory against the Aces would put the Lynx in the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. Las Vegas (12-17) was outscored by host Atlanta 109-100 on Tuesday. Going into Wednesday, the Aces were 2.5 games behind Dallas for the eighth and final playoff spot. In their first meeting of the season, the Lynx defeated the Aces 88-73 on June 24 in Las Vegas. The Aces beat the Lynx 85-77 on July 13 at Target Center.

Players to watch: Lynx G Danielle Robinson, in her first start of the season Tuesday, had 12 points and a season-high 11 assists in a season-high 34 minutes while F Cecilia Zandalasini, in her first career start, scored 11 points and was 3-of-4 from three-point range on Tuesday. Aces rookie C A'ja Wilson leads the Aces in scoring (20.4) and rebounding (8.3). G Kayla McBride is averaging 19.2 points per game. F Nia Coffey, who played at Hopkins High School, is averaging 5.8 points and 2.4 rebounds. Coffey has started 10 games this season.

Numbers: Chicago's 34.3 field-goal percentage on Tuesday was a season-low by a Lynx opponent. The Lynx are 99-3 since 2010 when holding an opponent to under 40 percent.

Injuries: Lynx F Rebekkah Brunson (nose) is out.

JOEL RIPPEL