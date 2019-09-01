6 p.m. vs. Indiana • FSN, 106.1-FM

Rubber game of series arrives

Preview: The teams have split two games — both in Indiana — that had a similar story line with different endings. The Lynx held leads of 20 or more points in both games. In the first game the Lynx gave up a 22-point third-quarter lead, trailed in the fourth but came back to win. In the second game they led by 20 in the second quarter but lost after being outscored 48-27 in the second half and having their bench outscored 55-22.

Players to watch: Lynx C Sylvia Fowles had a season-high 25 points with 12 rebounds in Tuesday’s victory over Chicago. F Napheesa Collier is averaging 23.3 points in the first three games of this homestand. G Odyssey Sims had her fourth game this season with 20 or more points and eight or more assists Tuesday. Fever G Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 18.5 points in two games vs. Minnesota this season.

Numbers: In Tuesday’s 93-85 victory over Chicago, the Lynx scored the second-most points by a winning team without getting a point from the bench. The record of 94 was, coincidentally, in a game between the same two teams, a Chicago 94-86 OT victory over Minnesota in 2013. Fowles, then playing for the Sky, had 31 points in that game.

Injuries: Lynx F Karima Christmas-Kelly (knee) and F Jessica Shepard (knee) are out. Fever F Natalie Achonwa (knee) is questionable. G Shenise Johnson (knee) and G Victoria Vivians (ACL) are out.

