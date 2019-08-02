6 p.m. at Indiana FSN Plus, 106.1-FM

Fever hasn’t been so hot at home

Preview: The Lynx (10-10), playing for the first time since July 24, bring a three-game losing streak into their second meeting of the season with Indiana (7-15), which is coming off a 61-59 home victory over Atlanta on Wednesday. Before that, the Fever had lost six in a row and nine of 10. The Lynx beat Indiana 78-74 in Indianapolis on June 25. Indiana has the worst home record in the WNBA (3-8).

Players to watch: G Odyssey Sims leads the Lynx in scoring (14.7 points per game) and assists (5.3 per game). C Sylvia Fowles is averaging 14.5 points and 9.8 rebounds. Rookie F Napheesa Collier is averaging 11.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Indiana G Erica Wheeler, the MVP of the WNBA All-Star Game on July 27, is tied for third in the league in assists (5.7 per game) and is averaging 12.4 points per game. G Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 12.4 points per game. C Teaira McCowan is fourth in the league in rebounding (8.3 per game).

Numbers: In the first meeting between the two teams, Indiana trailed by 20 points at halftime before scoring 51 points in the second half. Indiana holds the league high for points in one half — 59 points in the second half against Phoenix on June 9.

Injuries: Lynx G Seimone Augustus (knee) is out.

JOEL RIPPEL