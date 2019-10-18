Lynx scoring leader Odyssey Sims was sentenced to house arrest after pleading guilty to a drunken-driving charge.

A Hennepin County judge issued a one-year sentence, including 10 days of house arrest to be served at her home in Irving, Texas. Judge Francis Rondoni said Tuesday the remainder of the sentence would be suspended if Sims completes four years of probation.

One of two gross misdemeanor DWI charges filed against Sims last June 6 was dismissed after Sims pleaded guilty to the other.

Sims was given a test for alcohol after she was pulled over near downtown Minneapolis and registered 0.20, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

Sims started all 34 games this season for the Lynx and led the team in scoring with 14.5 points per game.

She could still face a short suspension from the WNBA next season.

U ties in soccer

Nikki Albrecht's goal in the 57th minute enabled the Gophers women's soccer team (2-10-4, 1-5-2 Big Ten) to tie Nebraska 1-1 at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium after two scoreless 10-minute overtimes.

The Cornhuskers, who trailed 7-5 in shots on goal, took a 1-0 lead on Meg Brandt's goal in the 20th minute.

Fleck on watch list

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck was named to the midseason watch list for the Todd Trophy — an award presented to a successful coach who stresses scholarship, leadership and integrity.

News Services