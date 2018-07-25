Before the game Tuesday Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was clear:

She was going to do whatever it took.

It was the last game before the All-Star Game break, the Lynx were on a two-game winning streak and, with more than a week before their next regular season game, Reeve said she’d do whatever it took to go into the break on a winning streak.

It took a lot in Minnesota’s 85-82 victory over the New York Liberty at Target Center.

Like, starting the fourth quarter with all five of her starters in the lineup, then playing all of them almost to the end.

lynx 85, new york 82 Aug. 2: 9 p.m. at Los Angeles (ESPN2)

– including two with 3.2 seconds left -- to get the Lynx (15-10) past the Liberty (7-18.

Sylvia Fowles led the Lynx with 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting, with 11 rebounds. All four other starters were in double figures: Seimone Augustus had 14, Moore 12. Rebekkah Brunson and Lindsay Whalen each had 10.

It was just enough to get past a monster performance by Tina Charles, who scored 32 points with 15 rebounds for the Liberty. Amanda Zahui B, the former Gophers star, had 15, including a three-pointer that tied the game at 80 late.

Charles’ drive with 1:36 left drew New York within a point. At the other end Augustus scored. But then the Lynx left Zahui B wide open behind the three-point line, and she hit her third of the night with 41.7 seconds left, tying the game.

At the other end Moore missed, but got her own rebound and was fouled and made both free throws.

Out of a time out Liberty guard Sugar Rodgers’ drive was blocked by Rebekkah Brunson. Moore was fouled and made one of two with 6.5 seconds left. Charles made two free throws with 3.8 left, but then Moore iced the game with a pair of her own.

As has happened a few times this season, the Lynx started slowly, spending the first quarter being out-rebounded, out-scored from three and going 3-for-9 from the free throw line. Put that all together with Charles’ 15-point quarter, and you have a 28-20 Liberty lead after a quarter.

The Lynx tied the game at nine on two of Fowles’ 10 first-quarter points. But the Liberty went on an 11-4 run to take a 20-14 lead on Charles’ three-pointer.

Fowles made two free throws, but Charles’ three-point play started another mini-run for the Liberty that put New York up 26-17. The Liberty led 28-20 entering the second quarter.

The Lynx just couldn’t seem to find a rhythm in the second quarter, even though they threatened to pull even with the Liberty a few times.

– who had 17 points at halftime – scored to pull the Lynx within a point. Unfortunately, the Lynx didn’t get back on defense, allowing Sugar Rodgers to beat them down the court and score while being fouled by Fowles, her third. The three-point play, with 5.6 seconds left, put the Liberty, which got 21 first-half points from Charles, up 50-46 at halftime.

It started with Fowles basket. After a couple misses by the Liberty, New York coach Katie Smith was called for a technical, leading to Moore’s free throws. Then Brunson was fouled and hit both free throws to give the Lynx their first lead of the night, 51-50. Moore stole the ball, then scored at the other end. After Fowles blocked Kiah Stokes Whalen scored with 7:52 left and the Lynx leading 55-50 after a 9-0 start to the second half. After a time out that run ran to 11-0 on two Fowles free throws with 5:42 left in the quarter.

The rest of the third belonged to the Liberty, who out-scored the Lynx 14-6 over the final 5-plus minutes of the quarter to take a 66-65 lead into the fourth. Down much of the quarter, the Liberty re-took the league on Charles’ three-pointer.