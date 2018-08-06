A difficult stretch of three games in four nights against three contenders came to brutal end Sunday night at Target Center.

The Lynx lost their third straight, 86-66, to an Atlanta Dream team that stands second in the WNBA and has won 10 of 11 games. The Lynx (15-13) have dropped to seventh place in the league, one game of Dallas, which currently holds the last playoff spot. The 20-point loss was Minnesota’s worst at Target Center this season and tied for the worst loss of the season, matching the 20-point loss in Los Angeles last week.

There are six regular season games left.

– a run filled with three three-pointers – to take a 49-34 lead. Atlanta (18-10) was not seriously threatened again.

Maya Moore scored six straight points early in the third quarter to pull the Lynx within 10.

Lynx at Atlanta Tuesday: at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Later in the quarter, down 14, the Lynx scored eight straight to pull within 54-48 on Fowles’ basket. But the Lynx left Tiffany Hayes open behind the line, and she hit a three-pointer to stop the run for Atlanta, which led by 11 entering the fourth quarter.

Sylvia Fowles led the Lynx with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus had 15 each.

The Lynx dropped to 8-6 at home this season.

– who many felt deserved an All-Star Game berth this season – hit six of 11 three-pointers and scored a game-high 28 points. Alex Bentley had 14 off the bench and Angle McCoughtry had 11.

Atlanta entered the game last in the league in three-point shooting percentage and ninth in three-pointers made. But they hit on 12 of 30 threes Sunday.