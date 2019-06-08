Before the game started, after her No. 13 jersey, hanging from the Target Center rafters, was revealed, Lindsay Whalen offered up this opinion.

She was glad her jersey, officially retired before Saturdays’ game with Los Angeles, was hanging next to the banner commemorating Minnesota’s 2017 WNBA title. That was the year they beat the Sparks in the final, she noted. It was her favorite.

“Lets beat ‘em again today,’’ she said.

Sorry.

The Lynx tried, but too many stretches of ineffective offense resulted in an 89-85 loss to the Sparks in front of an announced crowd of 8,834. It was the first home loss of the season for the Lynx (now 4-2 overall, 3-1 at Target Center).

The loss was made more difficult when top reserve, rookie Jessica Shepard, was helped off the floor after a right knee injury with 1:42 left.

The Lynx were led by Lexie Brown, who hit on five of eight three-pointers on the way to a career-best 21 points. Center Sylvia Fowles had 20 points and 13 rebounds. Napheesa Collier had 18 points and eight rebounds.

The Sparks (3-2) were led by Riquna Williams, who scored 25 points off the bench. Tierra Ruffin-Pratt had 17, Chelsea Gray had 21.

Down four with less than 1½ minutes left, Lexie Brown’s off-balance, shot clock-beating banked three pulled the Lynx within 83-82.

Gray scored at the other end to put the Sparks back up three. Fouled, Collier hit one of two free throws with 33.4 seconds left. Gray missed a baseline jumper with 11 seconds left, but the ball went out of bounds off Brown, giving the Sparks the ball. Pratt’s basket with 8.5 seconds left sealed the Sparks win.

Six Lynx players scored in an 18-4 run that put the Lynx up seven in the third quarter. But from that point into the fourth the Sparks responded with a 20-7 run to go up 72-66.