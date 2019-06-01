7 p.m. at Dallas • FSN, 106.1-FM

Lynx face the Wings as team takes its winning ways on the road

Preview: After two home victories, the Lynx (2-0), play their first road game of the season. Dallas (0-1), in its first season under former Lynx coach Brian Agler, opened the season with a 76-72 loss in Atlanta.

Players to watch: Rookie F Napheesa Collier leads the Lynx in scoring (18 points per game). C Sylvia Fowles is averaging 11.5 points and 11.5 rebounds. Wings rookie G Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 points in her debut. G Tayler Hill, a former Minneapolis South standout, started and scored six points in the Wings’ season opener; rookie G Brooke McCarty-Williams had eight points and eight assists.

Numbers: The Lynx have won 11 consecutive games against Dallas. One week before its regular-season opener, the Wings traded All-Star C Liz Cambage for two players and two future first-round draft picks.

Injuries: Lynx G Seimone Augustus (knee) is out indefinitely. F Karima Christmas-Kelly (knee) is questionable. Wings F Azura Stevens (concussion) is questionable. G Skylar Diggins-Smith (personal) is out indefinitely.

JOEL RIPPEL