– Odyssey Sims' turnaround jumper with 6.4 seconds left enabled the Lynx to edge the Chicago Sky 73-72 on Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena before an announced crowd of 8,508.

It was the fifth win in the past six games for Minnesota (9-6); Chicago (7-8) lost its fifth game in a row.

Allie Quigley, who had 24 points, missed a three-pointer at the buzzer for the Sky.

Sims led the Lynx with 16 points and four assists. Napheesa Collier and reserve Asia Taylor had 13 points apiece — a career high for Taylor — and Sylvia Fowles and Danielle Robinson 10 each.

Fowles also had 12 rebounds while Robinson had 10. That gives Fowles 156 career double-doubles, one shy of the WNBA record held by Lisa Leslie.

It was Quigley's shooting that rallied the Sky after it trailed much of the first half. She scored 17 of her 24 points in the second half and tied her career high with six three-pointers, including two during a 14-0 run that gave the Sky a 55-54 lead, its first since midway through the first quarter, with 22 seconds left in the third.

Another three by Quigley with 3:34 to play put the Sky ahead 69-67, and it stayed close the rest of the game.

Two free throws by Stephanie Talbot, who had nine points for the Lynx, tied the score at 69-all. But on Chicago's next possession, Quigley made another three, putting the Sky ahead 72-69 with 2:14 left.

Collier, who had three blocks and three steals, made a put-back layup with a little more than a minute left to get the Lynx within a point at 72-71.

After Kahleah Copper missed a layup for the Sky, it was time for Sims — who was only 8-for-23 from the field — to make the biggest shot of the game.

She drove, spun into the lane, pump faked to get her defender in the air, and hit the jumper.

The Lynx shot 37.2% from the field and the Sky 37%. Free throws were close, too; the Lynx were 12-for-14, the Sky 10-for-13. The Lynx had a 43-38 rebounding edge and also committed fewer turnovers, nine to 14.

After leading 18-12 at the end of the first quarter and 40-32 at halftime, the Lynx were outscored 23-16 in the third quarter as the Sky got within 56-55, setting up a seesaw final quarter with eight lead chances and three ties.