Lynx gameday 6 p.m. vs. Atlanta • FSN, 106.1-FM

Preview: Coming off an 0-2 road trip to Los Angeles and Seattle, one in which the offense either sputtered (Los Angeles) or was turnover-prone (Seattle), the Lynx face their latest, biggest test: a red-hot Atlanta team that has won nine out of 10 games and sits alone in second place in the WNBA, but just two games ahead of the Lynx, who are in seventh place. Only 8-5 at home this season, now is the time for the Lynx to return to their winning ways at home, with two more road games coming after this game.

Players to watch: Lynx F Maya Moore has had back-to-back games under 10 points. It is the second time that has happened this season; the Lynx are 1-4 when she’s under 10 points. C Sylvia Fowles is coming off a 20-point, 16-rebound game in Seattle. Atlanta F Angel McCoughtry is coming off a 21-point, seven-rebound, four-assist night in Friday’s victory over Chicago. G Tiffany Hayes had 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting.

Numbers: The Lynx are 12-1 when they score 80 points or more, 3-11 when they don’t. They are also 12-6 when holding their opponent under 80.

Injuries: Neither team reports any injuries.