The Lynx only resembled the WNBA’s best team, with a 20-2 record, in the fourth quarter, when they outscored the Atlanta Dream by 21 points to win 69-54 at the XCel Energy Center on Thursday.

More important than the win that improved what is already the best start to franchise history, though, is the lineup the Lynx used to close this game out. Guards Renee Montgomery and Jia Perkins played with the rest of Minnesota’s normal starters — Rebekkah Brunson, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles.

Point guard Lindsay Whalen left with 3:37 left in the third quarter and did not return because of a left hand injury.

Minnesota is already without another normal starter, forward Seimone Augustus, who missed her second consecutive game for “personal reasons.”

Reeve said before the game she did not anticipate the 12-year pro being absent long term, but she wasn’t certain.

“Today might be different than what tomorrow brings,” Reeve said.

Augustus’ absence meant third-year forward Natasha Howard and rookie guard Alexis Jones saw early playing time again, and Perkins started in Augustus’ place.

Reeve hoped that Augustus’ absence at least meant building Perkins’ confidence before the playoffs.

“I’ve got to make sure when Seimone is back that I continue to use Jia,” Reeve said, “so that momentum that she’s gained, I’ve got to make sure I capitalize on that, keep her where she is.”

Atlanta went on a 12- 4 run to close the third quarter with a six-point lead. But the Dream scored just two points the rest of the game, and the Lynx once again turned to their closer, center Sylvia Fowles, who scored 12 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Fowles, who has won three straight Western Conference Player of the Month awards, also had 13 rebounds and two blocks. Maya Moore scored 15 points.

Reeve said she expected Atlanta point guard Layshia Clarendon to be aggressive Thursday night. Clarendon was just 3-for-12 in the teams’ last game, and stopping her would be key to stopping the Dream again, Reeve said. Clarendon started the game by making her first four shots, and she finished the game with 18 points — but she was scoreless in the fourth quarter.